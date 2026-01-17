Woman booked for violating VPN ban in J&K's Udhampur

Jammu, Jan 17 (PTI) A woman has been booked for allegedly not complying with orders prohibiting the use of Virtual Private Network (VPN) services on mobile phones for security reasons in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, police said on Saturday.

Meena Sharma, wife of Mohan Lal, has been booked under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Majalta police station for allegedly violating the order of the district magistrate, issued on January 3, prohibiting the use of VPN services within the district, a police spokesperson said.

He said Sharma is a resident of Palnoo village in Majalta and her mobile phone number was found to be using VPN services.

Further investigation in the matter is on, the police spokesperson said, urging the public to refrain from using VPN and other prohibited apps on mobile phones. PTI TAS RC