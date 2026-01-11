Woman booked in Palghar for obtaining govt job with fake disability certificate

Palghar, Jan 11 (PTI) A 26-year-old woman was booked for allegedly using a forged disability certificate to secure a government job as a laboratory technician and siphoning off over Rs 5.15 lakh in salary, a Palghar police official said on Sunday.

The woman, a resident of Daund in Pune district, was appointed to the Primary Health Centre in Chinchani during Palghar Zilla Parishad's 2023 recruitment process in the hearing impaired reservation category, he said.

"The fraud came to light after the Chief Executive Officer of Palghar Zilla Parishad ordered a verification of her credentials. While an initial verification appeared valid, a subsequent detailed inquiry with Bhausaheb Hire Government Medical College in Dhule revealed it had no record of her medical examination or the issuance of such a disability certificate," he said.

She has been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions for cheating, forgery and other offences but is yet to be arrested, the official added. PTI COR BNM