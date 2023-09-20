Woman brutally beaten in working women hostel in Gurugram, FIR registered

Gurugram, Sep 20 (PTI) A woman living in a working women's hostel here was allegedly brutally thrashed by the hostel's woman security guard and a clerk of the district's red cross society, police said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The woman, who suffered a fracture in one of her fingers, is being treated at a private hospital, they said.

An FIR in this regard was registered at the Civil Lines police station, said police.

The woman, Sonu Singh, who hails from Punjab works at a private company here, they said.

Advertisment

In her complaint, Singh said woman security guard Sanju and clerk Shyama brutally thrashed and misbehaved with her in the working women hostel in the Civil Lines area.

“Sanju lives in room number 27 and Shyam in room number 1 of the hostel and both have been mentally harassing her continuously for the last one year. They kept threatening her every day and said that they would throw me out of the hostel," Sonu said in her complaint, adding that she stayed at room number 26 in the hostel.

"I had complained to the district red cross office but to no avail. On September 14, they were abusing me. When I protested, they brutally thrashed me and my finger was fractured. I rushed to the hospital. I want strict action against them,” she added.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the both accused under sections 323 (causing hurt), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Civil Lines police station on Tuesday.

“As per the complaint, an FIR has been registered and further probe is underway,” said Gurugram Police spokesperson Subhash Boken. AS SKY SKY