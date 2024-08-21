National

Woman brutally murdered, body found in bushes on Anandpur bypass in Bengal

Masaba Naqvi
Kolkata Police recovered a woman's body from the bushes in Anandapur of West Bengal

New Delhi: A woman was found brutally murdered near Anandapur Bypass in West Bengal on Wednesday amid countrywide outrage against Kolkata doctor rape and murder case. 

The woman’s severely disfigured body, which was dumped in the bushes, ignited the already widespread outrage and calls for accountability from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. 

Sharing the video on X, West Bengal’s main opposition BJP said, “Mamata, your so-called 'Safest City' is drenched in the blood of yet another woman. 

“Brutalized beyond recognition near Anandapur. How much longer will you let women be slaughtered under your reign? Your government is a FAILURE in protecting women.

“Your empty promises have cost lives. ENOUGH is ENOUGH. Step down or be remembered as the leader who failed women! #MamataMustResign”

While many accused Mamata government of failing to ensure women's safety and potentially covering up crimes, the fresh incident has reignited discussions on the safety of women in India.

