Woman brutally murdered near DGP office in Andhra Pradesh

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) March 24 (PTI) A 33-year-old woman was brutally murdered near the Andhra Pradesh DGP office by the Vijayawada-Guntur National Highway, a police official said on Monday.

The victim, identified as Lakshmi Tirupatiamma, was a resident of Ranigari Thota in Vijayawada and originally hailed from Pamuru town in Prakasam district.

She has two children and was believed to be a sex worker, said the official.

"The woman's throat was slit, and there were indications of extreme brutality. We suspect the crime took place between 7:30 and 8 PM on Sunday. An incriminating material was also recovered from the crime scene," the official told PTI.

According to the official, the victim's body was found about 300 yards away from the highway on the outskirts of Kolanukonda village in Guntur district.

Guntur SP Satish Kumar visited the crime scene, and the Clues Team and Dog Squad were also deployed. PTI COR STH ADB