Woman burnt alive, husband critically injured in bike-pickup truck collision in UP's Deoria

Deoria (UP), Feb 15 (PTI) A 50-year-old woman was burnt alive, and her husband was seriously injured after their motorcycle collided head-on with a pickup truck, triggering a fire that engulfed both vehicles, they said.

Circle Officer Manoj Kumar said the accident occurred after a head-on collision between the motorcycle and the pickup at the crossing. The impact of the collision was so severe that the motorcycle rider and his wife got trapped beneath the truck.

The accident triggered a fire that engulfed both vehicles, and the woman died on the spot.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and the blaze was brought under control after considerable effort, police said.

The injured motorcyclist, identified as Girija Shankar Mishra (52), a resident of Amwa village under Barhaj police station area, was rescued with the help of locals and taken by ambulance to Maharshi Devaraha Baba Medical College, where he is undergoing treatment, police added.

His wife, Renu Mishra (50), died on the spot, and her body has been sent for post-mortem examination, Kumar said.

The CO added that the cause of the accident is being investigated.