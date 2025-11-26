Woman burnt alive while disposing of sugarcane residue in UP's Kushinagar

Kushinagar (UP), Nov 26 (PTI) A 70-year-old woman was charred to death on Wednesday while she was disposing of the sugarcane leaves in a village here, police said.

The woman was identified as Bechni Devi of Rampur Bhata village under Ramkola area, they said.

The police said that she had collected the dry leaves after the crop was harvested and set them ablaze, adding that while preventing the fire from spreading to a neighbouring field, her saree caught fire.

Ramkola SHO Santosh Srivastava said the severely burnt woman was taken to the Ramkola Community Health Centre, where doctors declared her dead.

Police have inspected the site and initiated further proceedings, he added.