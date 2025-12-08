Woman candidate dies days ahead of civic polls in Kerala

Malappuram (Kerala), Dec 8 (PTI) A woman candidate of the opposition Congress-led UDF in the upcoming local body polls died on Sunday in this north Kerala district, family sources said.
Tragedy struck Vattath Haseena, who was contesting from 7th ward of Payimpadam in Moothedam village panchayat, where the election is just days away.
She actively took part in campaigning and visited households in the area on Sunday as well.
However, after returning home, she felt uneasiness and suddenly collapsed due to chest pain. Though she was rushed to a nearby private hospital, her life could not be saved, they added.
Malappuram is among the seven districts which will go to polls in the second phase of the crucial local body elections on December 11.
The first phase of polls will be held on Tuesday. PTI COR LGK SA