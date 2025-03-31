Woman can't be forced to undergo virginity test; violation of Article 21: HC

Bilaspur, Mar 31 (PTI) A woman cannot be forced to undergo a virginity test as it violates Article 21 of the Constitution, which guarantees her fundamental right to protection of life and liberty, including the right to dignity, the Chhattisgarh High Court has said.

Emphasising that Article 21 is the "heart of fundamental rights", the HC said granting permission for a virginity test would be against the "fundamental rights, cardinal principles of natural justice and secret modesty of a female".

Justice Arvind Kumar Verma made the observation in response to a criminal petition filed by a man who demanded his wife's virginity test, alleging she was in an illicit relationship with another man, challenging a family court's order dated October 15, 2024 which rejected the interim application.

The wife had alleged her husband was impotent and refused to cohabit.

The HC said if the petitioner wants to prove the allegations of impotency are baseless, he can undergo the medical test concerned or produce any other evidence.

"He cannot possibly be permitted to subject the wife to undergo her virginity test and fill up the lacuna in his evidence," said the HC order passed on January 9 which was made available recently.

The high court noted the petitioner's contention demanding a virginity test of his wife is unconstitutional as it violates Article 21 of the Constitution, which includes the right to dignity of women.

"Article 21 of the Constitution of India not only guarantees the right to life and personal liberty but also the right to live with dignity, which is crucial for women," it said.

"No woman can be forced to conduct her virginity test. It is a violation of fundamental rights guaranteed under Article 21. It has to be borne in mind that Article 21 is the 'heart of fundamental rights'," the high court stated.

Justice Verma further said the virginity test is a violation of the basic right of women to be treated with decency and proper dignity.

"The right to personal liberty enshrined under Article 21 is non-derogable and cannot be tinkered with in any manner. The petitioner cannot possibly be permitted to subject the wife to undergo her virginity test and fill up the lacuna in his evidence in this regard," the HC said.

"Be that as it may, but in any case, granting the permission for virginity test of the respondent would be against her fundamental rights, the cardinal principles of natural justice and secret modesty of a female," the high court noted.

Non-derogable human rights refer to rights that are absolute and may not be subject to any derogation, even in times of war or emergency.

The HC bench further observed that the allegations made by both parties against each other are the subject matter of evidence and a conclusion can be drawn only after the evidence.

"The High Court is of the considered opinion that the order impugned is neither illegal nor perverse and there is no judicial error committed by the trial court," it said.

The couple got married on April 30, 2023, as per Hindu rites. They lived together at the man's family residence in Korba district.

The woman allegedly told her family members that her husband was impotent and she refused to establish a marital relationship or cohabit with him, the petitioner's counsel said.

She filed an interim application on July 2 last year under section 144 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) before the family court in Raigarh district, seeking maintenance of Rs 20,000 from her husband.

In response to the maintenance claim application, the petitioner sought a virginity test of his wife, alleging she was in an illicit relationship with her brother-in-law. The man also claimed the marriage was never consummated.

On October 15, 2024, the family court in Raigarh rejected the husband's request following which he filed a criminal petition in the high court.

The case is currently at evidence stage in the family court. PTI COR NSK GK