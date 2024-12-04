Woman caretaker, her male friend held for stealing gold, silver from senior citizen's home

Mumbai, Dec 4 (PTI) A 20-year-old woman, hired as a caretaker for looking after an elderly female, and her male friend were arrested for allegedly stealing 1,000 grams of gold and 2 kgs of silver from her employer's residence here over a period of 6 months, police said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

A portion of the stolen precious metals valued at Rs 47.55 lakh has been recovered, they said.

The theft took place between May 12 and November 3 at the home of the victim in suburban Khar where the accused was deployed to look after the elderly mother of a 57-year-old businesswoman, an official said.

While working at the senior citizen's residence, the accused woman, Mahima Nishad (20), stole 1,000 grams of gold and 2 kgs of silver kept in the cupboard with the help of her male friend Rajnish alias Vishal Arya (22), he said without disclosing their total value.

Advertisment

The woman caretaker was untraceable since nearly a month and a case was registered at the Khar police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against her on November 8, the official said.

While investigating the case, police traced and apprehended the woman and her male friend with technical support. They have recovered 665 grams gold and 1 kg silver from the stolen property, worth Rs 47.55 lakh, from the duo, he added. PTI DC RSY