Woman carrying bounty of Rs 5,000 arrested

New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a 37-year-old woman, a proclaimed offender, from Bengaluru in a case of theft, officials said on Sunday.

A bounty of Rs 5,000 was declared on her arrest, they said.

The woman was declared proclaimed offender on February 27 last year, a police official said.

"After receiving information about the woman, our team nabbed her from Bengaluru. A case of theft was registered against her," Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Rohit Meena said.

Sharing details about the case, DCP Meena said on September 24, 2022, the case was lodged at RK Puram police station by a woman regarding theft of a diamond set, ear rings and a gold chain.

The officer further said that several warrants were served but the accused did not join the investigation.

Two anticipatory bail applications of the accused were earlier dismissed by the court, police said.