Woman caught stealing from jewellery store in Kerala's Pantheerankavu

Kozhikode (Kerala), Nov 20 (PTI) A woman was allegedly caught stealing from a jewellery store here on Thursday by locals, who tied her legs before handing her over to the police.

TV visuals showed the 47-year-old woman sitting on the ground outside a store near Pantheerankavu, her legs bound and surrounded by people taking photos and videos.

In the video, she can be heard saying she will not do anything and asking for her shawl while attempting to untie the ropes around her ankles.

Locals, however, prevented her from doing so.

Police confirmed that a case has been registered in connection with the alleged theft and that the woman was taken into custody.