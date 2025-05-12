Woman chain-snatcher held, gold jewellery seized

Latur, May 12 (PTI) A woman chain-snatcher was arrested by Latur Police for allegedly committing several thefts by targeting female bus passengers and recovered 51.5 grams of gold jewellery, valued at approximately Rs 5 lakh, officials said on Monday.

The 30-year-old was nabbed near bus stand no. 2 on Sunday following a tip-off.

Police said the accused's modus operandi was to snatch gold jewellery of women travelling in crowded buses in Latur district.

The woman has three cases related to theft of gold ornaments pending against her at various police stations, an official said.

Separately, police cracked down on the illegal liquor trade by busting hidden distilleries and unlicensed liquor vendors across the district.

A total of 73 cases were registered while illegal liquor stock worth Rs 1.71 lakh was seized.

Thousands of litres of country-made liquor and raw materials were also destroyed on the spot.

A total of 23 police officers and 105 personnel were deployed in a well-coordinated raid that covered remote and high-risk areas under various police stations in Latur district, officials added.

Superintendent of Police Somay Munde and Additional SP Dr Ajay Deore supervised the operations. PTI COR NSK