Woman charred to death in Arunachal village

Itanagar, Aug 5 (PTI) A woman was charred to death in a fire in Dongsor village in Arunachal Pradesh's Shi-Yomi district on Tuesday morning, police said.

The deceased was identified as Yakir Doji, Shi-Yomi SP S K Thongdok said.

The woman died after a fire broke out following a cylinder blast, as she attempted to retrieve some items from her house, Thongdok said.

The blaze erupted around 4.30 am, which gutted two houses, police said.

Officials of the district administration were assessing damages due to the fire, the officer said.

An investigation into the incident is underway. PTI CORR RBT