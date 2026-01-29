Woman charred to death in fire at residence in Jharkhand

Jamshedpur, Jan 29 (PTI) A 85-year-old woman was charred to death after a fire broke out in her residence in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district early on Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred around 2 am when the family members were sleeping in their home at Indiranagar in Jamshedpur in the Sitaramdera Police Station limits, a senior officer said.

"The family members woke up due to the fire, but octogenarian woman Shobha Mukherjee was not able to move out of their house, and was charred to death," a senior officer said, adding that locals spotted smoke billowing from the house and informed the fire brigade.

The deceased's daughter alleged that her mother could have been saved had the fire brigade personnel come in time.

She said the fire caused damage to furniture, beds, and household articles.

Sitaramdera Police Station officer-in-charge Niranjan Kumar said preliminary investigation suggested that the fire was caused by a short circuit.

"We are investigating the incident, and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination," he added. PTI BS BDC