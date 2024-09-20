Woman cheated of Rs 3.3 lakh by Tinder friend

Mumbai, Sep 20 (PTI) A 43-year-old woman here was allegedly duped of Rs 3.37 lakh by a man she had befriended through a dating app, police said on Friday.

The complainant, who works as an art director, met a person named `Advait' on Tinder last month and the two started exchanging messages, said a police official.

The man told her that he was abroad, and would be visiting Mumbai on September 16 to meet her.

On that date, the woman received a call from a person who claimed to be a Delhi customs official and told her that her friend Advait was caught at the airport with thousands of Euros on him.

The so-called official asked her to pay a total of Rs 3.37 lakh through UPI to secure her friend's release, and she paid as instructed, the woman stated in her complaint.

The caller later asked her to deposit another Rs 4.99 lakh in a bank account. When she went to her bank for transferring the money, an official there asked her the reason, and alerted her after sensing that she had fallen victim to a cyber fraud.

A case of cheating was registered at Versova police station against unidentified fraudsters and probe was on, the police official said. PTI DC KRK