Woman cheated of Rs 36 lakh in share trade fraud; two held

Mumbai, May 30 (PTI) Two persons were arrested for allegedly being part of an online racket that cheated a woman of Rs 36.56 lakh after promising her high returns in share trading, a Mumbai police official said on Friday.

As per the North Region cyber police, accused Pankaj Prabhakar Lohar and Dharmesh Dhirajlal Chawda were in touch with cyber fraudsters and had provided multiple bank accounts to them to facilitate the crime.

"The complainant, a resident of Goregaon, has been investing in shares for many years. In December last year, she came across an advertisement related to share trading on social media. On clicking the link, she was added to a WhatsApp group where stock trading discussions and daily tips were being shared," the official said.

"The group had several members, many of whom appeared to have earned significant returns, creating a sense of credibility. She was assigned an account through which she invested Rs 36.56 lakh. After a while, the app showed a profit of Rs 2.82 crore in her account. However, she could not withdraw this amount," he added.

When all her attempts to contact the admin of this Whatsapp group failed, she lodged complaints with the Cyber Crime Reporting Portal and the North Region Cyber Cell, the official said.

"A case was registered and a probe zeroed in on Lohar and Chawda. The prime accused in the case is still on the run and efforts are on to nab him," the official said. PTI ZA BNM