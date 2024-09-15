Woman, child found dead in well in Kerala's Kozhikode

Kozhikode (Kerala), Sep 15 (PTI) A 36-year-old woman and her three-months-old baby were found dead inside a well in Perambra in this district on Sunday, police said.

The deceased woman was identified as Greeshma, a native of Anchampeedika near here, they said.

The woman, who had given birth to a baby girl three months ago, was staying in her parents' house.

According to police, the family members, who found Greeshma and the baby in the well located nearby the house by 11.30 am on Sunday, alerted the fire force personnel and local police.

Though the mother and the baby were pulled out and rushed to a nearby hospital, their lives could not be saved, they said.

Police said the exact cause of the death can be ascertained only after getting the post-mortem report. PTI LGK KH