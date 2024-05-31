Woman, children drown in water tank in Rajasthan's Jodhpur

Jodhpur (Rajasthan), May 31 (PTI) A 42-year-old woman and her two minor children drowned in a water tank in the Bara Khurd village of Pipar near Rajasthan's Jodhpur, police said in Friday.

The woman had come to her paternal home with her children about 10 days ago for summer vacation.

Superintendent of Police (Jodhpur Rural) Dharmendra Singh Yadav said Santosh Kanwar and her two children -- Divya (15) and Honey (12) -- had come to Bara Khurd from Pali district about 10 days ago.

"Early on Friday, she went to wash clothes at a water tank in her father's agriculture field about 500 meters from the house. Her children accompanied her," Yadav said.

The children were playing with others near the tank when Kanwar's son slipped and fell into the water. Her daughter also jumped into the tank to save him but both began to drown. Seeing them drowning, Kanwar also jumped into the tank.

Yadav said since the spot is a little distant, the children there raised an alarm and locals rushed in and rescued them, the police said.

Kanwar and her children were taken to a hospital where they were declared dead, the police added.

Yadav said Santosh's husband Govind Singh runs a tea stall in Khinwada of Pali district. PTI COR SZM