Woman, children found dead in residence in Kerala

Kasaragod (Kerala), Apr 9 (PTI) A 34-year-old woman and her two children were found dead at their residence in this district on Tuesday, police said here.

The incident was reported from the Cheemeni police station limit.

According to police, it is suspected that it was a murder-suicide case wherein the 34-year-old woman, the wife of a KSEB official, allegedly killed her boys aged nine and four before ending her own life.

Initial information indicates that the children were poisoned to death and the woman, a UD Clerk of a Grama Panchayat, was found hanging, they said. PTI COR TGB ROH