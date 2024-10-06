Woman civic volunteer 'molested' by SI in police station in Kolkata; probe underway

Kolkata, Oct 6 (PTI) A woman civic volunteer of Kolkata Police has been allegedly sexually assaulted by a sub-inspector inside Park Street Police Station in Kolkata following which a departmental inquiry have been initiated, an officer said on Sunday.

The alleged incident took place around 1.10 am on October 5 when the woman civic volunteer was called by the accused SI to the restroom on the fourth floor of the police station, he said.

"On the pretext of giving her clothes as gift for Durga Puja, the accused policeman allegedly molested her. We are probing into her complaint," he told PTI.

The woman had been working at Park Street Police Station since her appointment as a civic volunteer in 2017, the police officer said.

The woman told reporters that she had sent her complaint to the Kolkata Police Headquarters at Lalbazar, as well as the DC South's office after the officers at the Park Street police station refused to accept her complaint. PTI SCH ACD