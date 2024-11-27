Woman claims right over land acquired by MUDA from Karnataka CM's wife

Mysuru (Karnataka), Nov 27 (PTI) Amid the MUDA land allotment controversy in Karnataka, a woman has filed a civil suit claiming right over the land acquired by the authority from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife Parvathi BM.

In a new twist to the controversy, Jamuna, in the civil suit filed by her in a local court here claimed she was denied a share in the land in survey number 64 measuring three acres and 16 guntas in Kesare village in Mysuru. This means, Jamuna claimed right over the land which MUDA acquired from Parvathi.

The Kesare land was reportedly gifted to Parvathi by her brother Mallikarjuna Swamy, who had purchased it from one Devaraju. Jamuna is the niece of Devaraju.

The Mysore Urban Development Authority had allotted 14 plots of land to Parvathi in the upmarket area in lieu of the land it acquired from her in Kesare. It is accused in a case registered by Lokayukta police that the plots provided to Parvathi are of higher value than those acquired from her.

After a few activists, who raised alarm over the MUDA's allocation of plots to Parvathi, approached the Governor and court, Lokayukta police registered a case against Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvathi, Mallikarjuna Swamy and Devaraju. As these land transactions became a controversy, Parvathi had returned the plots allotted to her to MUDA.

Jamuna said she filed the suit four months ago after she learnt that she too had a share in the land, which originally belonged to her father Mylaraiah. Jamuna added that she came to know about her share after the controversy broke out. PTI GMS GMS ADB SA