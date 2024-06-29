Woman claims Rs 30 lakh fraud by late husband’s friend; Navi Mumbai cops register case

Thane, Jun 29 (PTI) A 56-year-old woman from Bangalore has accused her late husband’s friend, a Navi Mumbai resident, of fraudulently withdrawing Rs 30 lakh from his account, a police official said on Saturday.

The woman told the police that she had moved from Navi Mumbai to the Karnataka capital due to her husband’s excessive dependence on alcohol. She said her husband earlier held a senior post in a public sector oil marketing company and took voluntary retirement in 2020.

Accused Amit Sudhir Singh managed her estranged husband’s daily affairs, the woman said in her police complaint.

Citing the FIR, the official said Singh informed the woman in November 2023 that her husband was seriously ill and hospitalised. Within a few days, her husband died. Singh was allegedly evasive when the woman asked for her husband’s phones.

The woman alleged that when she went to her husband's bank, she found Singh had withdrawn Rs 30 lakh from his account within hours of his death. She claimed that Singh had been carrying out transactions for her husband and had his bank details, the official said.

She did not provide any reason for approaching the police so late, the official said.

Based on her complaint, the police on Thursday registered a case against Singh under Indian Penal Code sections 404 (dishonest misappropriation of property possessed by deceased person at the time of his death) and 420 (cheating), said an official from the Kharghar police station. PTI COR NR