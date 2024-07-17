Woman claims snake bit her at taluk hospital in Kerala''s Palakkad; govt denies it

Palakkad(Kerala), Jul 17 (PTI) A woman was allegedly bitten by a snake at a state-run taluk hospital at Chittoor here on Wednesday when she went there for her daughter's treatment.

According to a relative of the woman, she was bitten by the snake when she took her daughter for urine sample collection.

Subsequently, the woman was referred to the district hospital.

The Director of Health Services (DHS), K J Reena, on the other hand contended that the woman was not bitten by a snake.

The doctor said that a preliminary examination found no bite marks on the woman.

Reena also said that the snake, which was caught and kept in a bottle, was non-poisonous.

The DHS, however, was of the view that it was not right to refer the woman to the district hospital as anti-venom was available at the taluk hospital.

Currently, the health condition of the woman is stable, health authorities said.