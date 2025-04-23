Woman commits suicide after friend abducts 4-month-old son in Faridabad

Faridabad, Apr 23 (PTI) A woman died after consuming some poisonous substance after her friend kidnapped her four-month old son in Faridabad, police said on Wednesday.

Acting swiftly, the police rescued the infant and arrested the accused, identified as Subhash, they said.

According to the police, Subhash used to daily visit Meenakshi, who lives in Green Field Colony with her husband Himanshu and two sons.

On Tuesday, Subhash again came to meet Meenakshi and she told him that they can’t meet anymore as it upsets her husband. After this Subhash got angry and ran away with her four-month-old son, they added.

Meenakshi informed her husband Himanshu about the incident and he informed police. A police team also reached the spot, they said.

"In the meantime, the woman was so saddened by this incident that she consumed some poisonous substance. She was admitted to a private hospital, where she died during treatment,” Surajkund SHO Prahlad Singh said.

The accused was arrested from his house in Jhulepura locality of Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal. A case was registered and the accused was taken on remand after being produced in a city court, the SHO added. PTI COR NB