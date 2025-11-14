Woman commits suicide after killing 2 minor daughters in Rajkot district

Ahmedabad, Nov 14 (PTI) A woman committed suicide after allegedly killing her two minor daughters in Rajkot district of Gujarat, police said on Friday.

The woman, Asmita Solanki (32), who resided with her husband Jayesh in a housing society in Navagam town, strangled to death her two daughters aged seven and five, and later hanged herself in the house on Thursday, they said.

"Asmita and her daughters were found dead at their residence. Asmita's body was found hanging from the roof of the house," said Assistant Commissioner of Police Rajesh Bariya.

However, it was still not clear why the woman killed her daughters and committed suicide, Bariya stated.

Police are investigating the case. PTI COR PD RSY