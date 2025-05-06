Woman commits suicide by jumping in front of moving train at Noida's Golf Course metro station

Noida, May 6, (PTI) A 25-year-old woman committed suicide by jumping in front of a train at the Golf Course metro station here on Tuesday, police said.

Following the incident, the services on the Blue Line of the Delhi Metro took a hit.

"Blue Line Update. Delay in services on the Blue Line (Line-3) due to passenger on track at Golf Course metro station. Normal service on all other lines," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said in a post on X.

Gautam Buddha Nagar DCP Ram Badan Singh said that the family members of the deceased, identified as Simmi, have been informed and the body has been sent for a post-mortem following legal documentation.

Further investigation is underway in the matter, the police added. PTI COR MPL MNK MNK