Ambala, Jun 1 (PTI) A 65-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a pond here on Sunday morning, police said.

Police said the woman, a retired postal department employee, had come to Subhash Park for a walk at around 5 am. She jumped into the pond inside the park, they said.

Initial investigation has revealed that the woman was mentally disturbed, a police officer said.

The woman's body has been handed over to her family members, police said.