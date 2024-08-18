Woman commits suicide by jumping into river in U'khand's Uttarkashi

Dehradun, Aug 18 (PTI) A woman has allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a river in ​​Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district, police said on Sunday.

Information about the incident, which took place near Kharsari in the Mori area, was received after Saturday midnight, they said and added that a State Disaster Response Force team was deployed to carry out a search operation.

The woman's body was recovered from the river and she was identified as Krishna Jain (42), a resident of Kharsari, police said.

They said it seems that the woman committed suicide due to a domestic dispute. An investigation is underway, police said. PTI DPT ANB ANB