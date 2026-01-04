Woman commits suicide in Haryana's Yamunanagar over marital discord

Yamunanagar, Jan 4 (PTI) A woman allegedly committed suicide due to marital discord by hanging herself in the bathroom of her house in Haryana's Yamunanagar district on Sunday, police said.

Ritu, who was married to Karan for 17 years, had allegedly been facing harassment after her marriage and had been under stress due to marital discord, they said.

The body was taken into custody and sent for post-mortem examination.

Further action will be taken once the statements of the deceased's family members are recorded, the police said.