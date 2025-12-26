Woman commits suicide in Himachal's Hamirpur; husband, in-laws booked

Hamirpur (HP), Dec 26 (PTI) A man, his parents and his brother have been booked after his 26-year-old wife allegedly committed suicide, police said on Friday.

Surinder Kumar, the woman's father, filed a complaint and said that his daughter, Shivani, was married to Virender Singh, a resident of Awahdevi, in November 2024. Shortly after the marriage, Singh went to Dubai.

He alleged that three months after the marriage, Shivani's in-laws started harassing her over trivial matters like educational and household expenses. She also told them that her husband was also threatening her from Dubai over the phone.

On December 26, Shivani's health deteriorated, and she was first taken to Bhoranj hospital and then to Hamirpur Medical College, where she died during treatment, the complainant said.

He alleged that his daughter committed suicide by consuming poison due to continuous harassment by her in-laws and her husband.

A case of abetment to suicide has been registered against Singh, his parents and his brother, Superintendent of Police (SP) Hamirpur, Balbir Singh said.

The body has been handed over to the family members after post-mortem, and further investigation is underway, the police said.

Meanwhile, the woman's parents and other villagers resorted to a road blockade and raised slogans against the accused. PTI COR BPL HIG HIG