Woman commits suicide in Thane district

Thane, Jun 14 (PTI) A 24-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling of her house in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.

The police have registered a case of accidental death in connection with the incident that took place in the Barkupada area of Ambernath town, an official said.

He said the victim, Menka Subash Mukne, was upset with her husband's addiction to alcohol.

She hanged herself from the ceiling of her house on Thursday night and died, the official said. PTI COR ARU