Woman commits suicide in Thane; husband held for abetment

Thane, Nov 13 (PTI) Police have arrested a 30-year-old man hailing from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly abetting his wife's suicide in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The 23-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her home in Beturkarpada area of Kalyan town here on November 9, the official from Mahatma Fule police station said.

As per a police complaint filed by her relative, the woman's husband, native of Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, had been harassing her after she was unable to fulfil his demand of Rs 5 lakh and a motorcycle.

Fed up with the constant harassment, the woman ended her life, the official said.

Advertisment

Based on a complaint, the police on Monday registered the FIR against the woman's husband under section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and arrested him on Tuesday, he said. PTI COR GK