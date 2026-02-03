Woman commits suicide in UP's Ballia; FIR against husband, in-laws

Ballia, Feb 3 (PTI) A 32-year-old married woman allegedly committed suicide here after being harassed by her in-laws, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Tolapur Bazar Sultanpur village in the Bansdih area. The woman was found hanging in her house on Sunday, they said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim's brother, Govinda Singh, police registered an FIR against her husband and four members of his family.

According to police, the complainant said that his sister, Rinku Singh, was married to Chandan Singh for the last ten years and had allegedly been subjected to repeated abuse and physical assault by her in-laws since her marriage.

Distressed by the alleged harassment, Rinku Singh committed suicide on February 1, police said, adding that the accused later allegedly disposed of the body by immersing it in the Saryu river.

Station House Officer Praveen Kumar Singh said the FIR has been registered against Chandan Singh, his father Vijay Shankar Singh, mother Kalpati Devi, sisters Rekha Devi and Ruby Singh, and some unidentified people under sections 108 (abetment of suicide) and 238B (causing disappearance of evidence to screen offender) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. PTI COR ABN RHL