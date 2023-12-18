Woman commits suicide in UP's Banda

Banda (UP), Dec 18 (PTI) A 20-year-old woman, who had a love marriage ten months ago, allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Sandi village here on Monday, police said.

The woman named Kiran committed suicide by hanging herself with a saree in her kutcha house in Sandi village, police said.

Her body has been sent for post-mortem examination, they said.

Kiran, the daughter of neighbouring village resident Ramgopal Nishad, had a love marriage with Hariom Nishad with the consent of both the families in the Kali Devi temple about ten months ago, police said.

Quoting Premvati, the deceased's mother-in-law, police said that Kiran completed the household chores like every day and then hanged herself in the attic of the mud house.

At the time of the incident, her mother-in-law was busy with other household works, they said.

Sub-Inspector Manoj Pandey said that the family could give any reason for the woman to commit suicide.

No complaint has has been received in this regard so far, said Pandey, adding further action will be taken after the post mortem report comes. PTI COR SAB AS AS