Nashik, Jan 5 (PTI) A 25-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide on the premises of the civil hospital in Maharashtra's Nashik on Sunday, a police official said.

The deceased was identified as Kavita Umesh Ahivale, he said.

"She had hanged herself with a dupatta from a tree near Aarogya Bhavan on the premises of the Nashik District Government Hospital. The incident came to light at 2pm. A 'panchnama' was conducted and further probe is underway," the official added. PTI COR BNM