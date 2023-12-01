Woman commits suicide with 7-year-old son by jumping into river in Akola

Akola, Dec 1 (PTI) A woman allegedly committed suicide with her seven-year-old son by jumping into a river in a village in Maharashtra's Akola district on Friday, police said.

Bodies of Ashwini Ashtankar (33) and her son Shivansh were found washed up this morning on the banks of Katepurna river in Kurankhed village under Borgaon Manju police station limits, an official said.

The police found tickets on the deceased woman's person, which revealed that she was a resident of Wardha district and had arrived in Akola by train and had travelled to Kurankhed in a bus, he said.

The police have registered an accidental death report and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the official said, adding a probe is underway to ascertain the reason for the extreme step. PTI COR ARU