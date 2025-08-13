Woman commits suicide with minor son by jumping into canal in Nagpur

Nagpur, Aug 18 (PTI) A woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a canal with her five-year-old son in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, police said.

The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon at Patgowari village in Parseoni tehsil, located 60 km from the district headquarters.

The 28-year-old woman apparently took the extreme step after being unable to repay a loan taken from a women's self-help group, her family members claimed.

She allegedly tied her son to her waist with a 'dupatta' and leapt into the fast-flowing Pench reservoir canal, a police official said.

Some persons alerted the police and rescue teams later launched a search, but the strong currents hampered the operation.

The bodies were fished out of the canal late Tuesday night, the police said.

The police were conducting an inquiry into the incident and also probing possible harassment linked to loan recovery, they said. PTI COR GK