Sujata Bhat appears before SIT for questioning in Dharmasthala case

Mangaluru: Sujata Bhat, who had complained about the alleged disappearance of her daughter in Dharmasthala, appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in Belthangady on Tuesday, officials said.

The SIT has been investigating the case involving allegations of multiple burials, murders and rapes in Dharmasthala, which has drawn wide public and political attention.

Officials confirmed that Sujata was summoned as part of the ongoing investigation. She appeared for questioning.

According to police, Sujata filed a complaint on July 15, 2025 at Dharmasthala Police Station, claiming that her daughter Ananya Bhat, a medical student, went missing from the Dharmasthala temple premises in 2003.

Following a review, the Director General and Inspector General of Police, transferred the case to the SIT for further investigation.

Sujata has since made contradictory statements, reportedly saying she never had a daughter and that a false complaint was filed at the instigation of others.

She later retracted that statement as well.

The case has seen multiple twists, including disputes over the very existence of Ananya and contradictory witness statements.

SIT officials said questioning will continue as they examine evidence and testimony in connection with the disappearance.

A controversy erupted after a complainant, later identified as C N Chinnaiah and arrested on charges of perjury, claimed burying a number of bodies, including those of women with signs of sexual assault in Dharmasthala over a period of time, with the implications pointing towards the administrators of the local temple.

The BJP had protested against targeting the temple. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar had also warned of action if the complaint was false.

Veerendra Heggade, the Dharmadhikari or the custodian of the temple too had welcomed the constitution of the SIT.