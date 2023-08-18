Woman Cong functionaries demand action against culprits in BJP leader's suicide

Guwahati, Aug 18 (PTI) Four senior woman leaders of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Friday demanded that the police take strong action against all persons involved in the alleged suicide of a woman member of the state BJP Kisan Morcha last week. A memorandum in this regard was submitted in person by APCC vice presidents Pranatee Phukan and Bobbeeta Sharma, general secretary Roselina Tirkey and MLA Nandita Das to Commissioner of Police Diganta Barah.

The BJP Kisan Morcha leader died allegedly by suicide at her Guwahati residence on August 11 after her intimate photos with another party leader surfaced.

''The leak of photos in social media and the circumstances leading to her suicide as divulged through phone calls (also leaked through social media) speaks volumes about how social media is being used as a tool to compel a person to take the extreme step of ending one's life'', the leaders said in the memorandum.

They alleged that a cash-for-job scam was behind the woman BJP leader’s death.

''The persons allegedly involved in taking cash for government jobs have themselves revealed their involvement which is already known by police and they should be booked for corruption charges,” the memorandum said.

Those who leaked photos, videos and phone calls of the deceased person should be given stringent punishment for cybercrime and booked under abetment to suicide charges, it said.

As both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claim to have zero tolerance with regard to corruption, ''we hope they will take cognisance of this and punish those involved in such activities'', the Congress leaders said.

The ruling BJP on August 12 expelled the leader from party membership after his name cropped up in the alleged suicide case. He was also arrested.

''The circumstances leading to her suicide exposes a ring of corruption in cash for jobs in the present government and Assam police should ensure that the guilty do not go scot free'', they said.

The police claimed that the arrested leader had allegedly duped several job aspirants over the past several months on the pretext of giving them employment. PTI DG DG NN