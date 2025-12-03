Woman Cong leader accuses Mamkootathil of misconduct, criticises party for ignoring complaints

Kozhikode (Kerala), Dec 3 (PTI) A female Congress leader on Wednesday alleged that suspended party MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, who is under investigation in a rape case, had sent her inappropriate messages a few years ago, and that based on this experience, she had opposed his appointment as the state Youth Congress president.

She also claimed that the then Youth Congress president, Shafi Parambil, did not give any weight to her concerns.

Talking to the media, M A Shahanas, a leader of the Congress' cultural and literary wing, alleged that Mamkootathil had sent her an inappropriate message after she returned from the farmers' protest in Delhi.

Earlier, in a Facebook post, Shahanas referred to the second rape complaint against Mamkootathil on Tuesday and said she had spoken out at the time when it was needed.

"When Rahul Mamkootathil was being elevated and made Youth Congress president, I told the then Youth Congress president, Shafi Parambil (I have proof). The Youth Congress is considered a space where many young women can enter and grow. But when people like him come in as president, our girls will end up being exploited," she wrote on Facebook.

"I had requested that if our girls are to have a safe environment to work within the Indian National Congress, people like him should not be made president. Not only was my request ignored, but it was also met with outright mockery and ridicule from Parambil," she added.

Parambil, who is also a Lok Sabha MP and KPCC vice-president, has not responded to her allegations.

Later, speaking to reporters, Shahanas reiterated her experience with Mamkootathil and said she had informed Parambil at the time about his misconduct.

"Do you feel that Rahul Mamkootathil has not misbehaved with other women in the Congress? There are many people who have had bad experiences. I am responding now because there should be a situation where they can openly speak about it," she said.

Mamkootathil has been absconding for the past few days after police registered a case of sexual assault and forced abortion against him, based on a complaint submitted to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan last week by a woman.

On Tuesday, another woman, residing outside Kerala, sent a complaint to the party high command and KPCC, alleging rape by Mamkootathil.

He was suspended from the primary membership of the Congress on August 25.

Mamkootathil had earlier resigned as Youth Congress state president after Malayalam actress Rini Ann George accused a young leader of misbehaviour, prompting protests by the BJP and the DYFI, the youth wing of the CPI(M).

Subsequently, several women and a transgender person also levelled allegations against him. PTI TGB SSK TGB SSK SA