Chennai, Jun 17 (PTI) A woman police constable was attacked allegedly by her husband in neighbouring Kancheepuram, police said on Monday.

She sustained cut injuries on her left hand. A few passers-by who came to her rescue rushed her to Kancheepuram government hospital for treatment.

Her assailant, however, fled from the place.

The incident occurred close to the Vishnukanchi police station where the woman constable was working. PTI JSP SS