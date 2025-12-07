Woman constable arrested in connection with SHO's murder in UP's Jalaun

Jalaun/Sant Kabir Nagar (UP), Dec 7 (PTI) A woman constable has been arrested in connection with the alleged murder of a station house officer (SHO) in Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun district, who died of a gunshot wound under suspicious circumstances, officials said on Sunday.

SHO Arun Kumar Rai's last rites were performed with guard of honour in his home district Sant Kabir Nagar.

According to the police, Rai died of a gunshot injury on Friday night.

Following the incident, his wife Maya Rai accused constable Meenakshi Sharma -- posted with Dial 112 -- of murdering her husband. Based on her complaint, Sharma was arrested on Sunday.

Jalaun Superintendent of Police Durgesh Kumar said that after Rai's death on December 5, his wife travelled from Sant Kabir Nagar to Jalaun and submitted a written complaint naming Sharma. An FIR was lodged against the constable.

Police sources said Sharma was present at Rai's official residence at the time of the incident and was the one who informed other personnel about the shooting.

Meanwhile, Sharma's past controversies have also resurfaced. During her earlier posting at the Bahedi police station in the Bareilly district, she was reportedly involved in a dispute between two constables which escalated to a firearm being discharged inside the police station, though no one was injured. Following the incident, five personnel were suspended and later Sharma was transferred.