Woman constable attached to Thane EOW ends life in Badlapur

Thane, Aug 30 (PTI) A 36-year-old woman constable attached to the Economic Offences Wing of Thane police allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the third floor of a housing complex, an official said on Saturday.

The incident took place at 8:30pm on Friday in Badlapur, he added.

"She was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival. No suicide note has been recovered. The post mortem report is awaited. We have registered an accidental death report (ADR)," senior inspector Kishor Shinde of Badlapur West police station said.

She was in a live-in relationship, the official said, adding all angles are being probed.