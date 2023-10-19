Woman constable attacked by unidentified assailant in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Oct 19 (PTI) A woman constable of Rajasthan Police was injured after an unidentified assailant entered her government quarters and attacked her with a sharp weapon, officials said.

Advertisment

Her husband and children were asleep at the time of the incident that took place on Wednesday night in the Shastri Nagar area, police said.

Constable Krishna, who is posted in the Nirbhaya Squad, sustained injuries on her neck after an unidentified assailant entered her house and attacked her with a sharp weapon, police said.

She is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

A case has been registered against an unidentified person in connection with the incident, police said. PTI SDA DIV DIV