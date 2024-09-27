Woman constable attacked in police station

Thane, Sep 27 (PTI) An attempt to murder case was registered against a 42-year-old man at Ulhasnagar in the district for allegedly attacking a woman constable inside a police station, an official said on Friday.

Babasaheb Janglu Sonawane, the accused, had inflicted injuries on himself before going to Vitthalwadi police station on Thursday morning, the official claimed.

Sonawane had an attempt to murder case registered against him at the same police station in 2012, the official said.

He walked into the police station around 9 am on Thursday having already slashed his neck, the official claimed.

After going to the desk officer and talking to him briefly, he barged into the room where the woman constable and other police personnel were working, locked it from inside, and attacked her with a blade, the official said.

He was overpowered by others and pinned down. Both the injured constable and accused were then rushed to hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

A First Information Report was registered against Sonawane under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 109 (attempt to murder), 121(2) (voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from his duty) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation), the official said, adding that probe was on. PTI COR KRK