Woman constable booked for killing SHO in UP's Jalaun

Jalaun (UP), Dec 7 (PTI) A woman constable has been detained for killing a station house officer here, officials said on Sunday.

Inspector Arun Kumar Rai, posted at Kathaund police station, was found dead on Friday with a bullet injury on his head from his service revolver, police said.

Though the incident was initially suspected to be a case of suicide, the police lodged an FIR against the accused, Minakshi Sharma, on Saturday following a complaint by Rai's wife, Mayadevi.

Police sources said that Rai was in a relationship with the accused.

The room where the incident occurred was sealed, and forensic evidence, along with CCTV footage, is being examined.

Superintendent of Police Durgesh Kumar said that the accused has been detained, and a detailed probe is underway. PTI CORR ABN SMV APL