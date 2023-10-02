Woman constable commits suicide in south Delhi's Mehrauli

New Delhi: A 26-year-old woman constable of the Delhi Police allegedly hanged herself at her rented apartment in the Mehrauli area of south Delhi, police said on Monday.

The incident was reported to police Monday morning.

"It was found that the victim, hailing from Mizoram, who was posted as a constable at Kishangarh Police Station committed suicide at her rented apartment in Mehrauli area. She committed suicide by hanging herself," police said.

Police have taken custody of the body and sent it for autopsy. Investigation is on into the matter.