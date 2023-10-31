Woman constable dies by suicide

Mumbai, Oct 31 (PTI) A 32-year-old woman constable of Mumbai Police allegedly committed suicide at her house in suburban Mankhurd on Tuesday morning, an official said here.

The deceased, who has an eight-year-old daughter, was attached to Trombay police station.

She allegedly hanged herself after locking herself in the bedroom, the police official said.

As she did not open the door despite calling repeatedly, her husband called her brother and a police official. They arrived on the spot and broke open the door to find her hanging.

A suicide note recovered from the spot said her husband should be held responsible for the death, the official said.

Police has registered an Accidental Death Report and further investigation is underway, the official added. PTI ZA KRK