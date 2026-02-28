Woman constable dies by suicide in Telangana

Hyderabad, Feb 28 (PTI) A woman police constable allegedly died by suicide in Vikarabad district of Telangana, police said on Saturday.

The 26-year-old woman took her life by hanging at her home in Vikarabad during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

In a note, she stated that there is no reason for her suicide, though she expressed anguish over losing her father some time ago.

No specific reason could be ascertained immediately for her extreme step, and an analysis of her mobile phone may offer clues, police added. PTI SJR SJR ADB